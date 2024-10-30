‘Hitpig!’ crew members talk creating new animated feature film

Hitpig, a bounty-hunting hog who returns animals to their caregivers, receives a mission from The Leaping Lord of Leotard: to reunite him with his pet elephant Pickles for a million-dollar reward. When the owner’s character proves suspicious, adventure arises and a fantastical road trip ensues in this animated buddy comedy from Aniventure.

Hitpig owns a successful bounty-hunting business, gathering and transporting animals in his tricked-out “CatchVan.” When he receives this million-dollar task, he meets Pickles and must choose between profit and protecting his friend from her evil showman owner.

The film stars Jason Sudeikis as Hitpig, Lily Singh as Pickles, and Rainn Wilson as The Leaping Lord of Leotard. Other familiar voices include RuPaul as Polecat, Flavor Flav as the Host of the “King Chef for a Day” contest, and Hannah Gadsby as Lola the Koala.

Author, illustrator, and Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Berkeley Breathed wrote the film’s story based on his New York Times bestselling children’s book “Pete and Pickles.” Breathed also served as an executive producer of the movie.

“Hitpig!” also features an original score from composer Isabella Summers, known for her work as a musician, songwriter, and producer in the indie band Florence and the Machine. She will also provide the voice of the Opera Diva in the film. In an interview with The Beacon, the composer described how this project differed from films she has scored in the past.

“This has felt like the most daunting task that I’d been put in front of yet because it was an hour and a half’s worth of full wall-to-wall orchestrated action, which I’d never done before,” said Summers. “Often, I’ll come up with themes for a character, a storyline, or a place and carry those themes throughout the film or the TV show, but, with this, it was kind of learning how to really score adventure and action, and a lot of it.”

Summers also reflected on an experience she had during the editing process.

“When I sequenced the soundtrack, I was cycling around London on a Lime bike, listening to it in my ears, and it’s just so exciting and full of adrenaline and adventure,” said Summers. “I’m excited for people to watch it, but also [to] hear the score.”

Filmmakers David Feiss and Cinzia Angelini spoke about their work on the project. According to Feiss, the close bonds and talent within the crew resulted in a film unlike anything the directors have done before.

“Hitpig really does have a charming new look and feel that audiences will love,” said Feiss.

The filmmakers worked to make “Hitpig!” entertaining for everyone and hope that families will enjoy watching it together.

“We worked hard to create moments and situations and jokes that were for kids and adults alike,” Angelini told The Beacon.

For fans of colorful animation, eccentric characters, and traveling adventures, “Hitpig!” will premiere in movie theaters nationwide on Nov. 1.